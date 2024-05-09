Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06 to $2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265 billion to $1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Premier Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 965,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.