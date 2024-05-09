Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Primerica Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE PRI opened at $218.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica has a 12-month low of $176.81 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.44.
Primerica Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
