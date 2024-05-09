Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Shares Up 10.5%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.63 and last traded at C$30.54. 86,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 103,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.64.

Primo Water Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.54.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.