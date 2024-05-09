Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.250 EPS.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Primoris Services stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 1,141,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRIM

Insider Activity

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.