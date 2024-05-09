Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 770.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 724.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $267.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.09. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.35 and a 12-month high of $276.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

