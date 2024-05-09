Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,205 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after buying an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.