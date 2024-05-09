Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 68.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CSX by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,942 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in CSX by 43.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,685 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

CSX opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

