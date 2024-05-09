Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $235.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

