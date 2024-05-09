Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $48,242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $132.59 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.36.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

