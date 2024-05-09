Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,027 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.45 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $170.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.70%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

