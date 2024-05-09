Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $36.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.