Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 89,502 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,502 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

