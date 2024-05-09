PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. PROS updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00 to $0.02 EPS.

PROS stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.18. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

