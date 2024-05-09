Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Prosegur Cash Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PGUCY opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.45.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
