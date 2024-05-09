Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Standex International Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Standex International in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Get Standex International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $184.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Standex International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Standex International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $247,577.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,423 shares of company stock worth $2,727,661. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.