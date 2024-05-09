Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $329.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $26.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $79,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $280,532. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

