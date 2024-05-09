Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Children’s Place in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,849,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $20,380,354.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,097,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,131,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 664.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2.7% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

