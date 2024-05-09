Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Sunday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.55.

TransAlta Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$10.04 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$8.22 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.