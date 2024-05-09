Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.72

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 80949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $633.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,082,000 after acquiring an additional 324,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 470,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 260,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.