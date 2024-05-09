Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $10.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $190.16 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

