QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QDEL. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 660,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 323,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

