Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.10

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Quilter plc (LON:QLTGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.10 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109.70 ($1.38), with a volume of 241415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.10 ($1.40).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on QLT

Quilter Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,803.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.51.

Quilter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £42,803.71 ($53,773.51). 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quilter

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.