Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.10

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.10 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109.70 ($1.38), with a volume of 241415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.10 ($1.40).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Quilter Stock Down 0.5 %

Quilter Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,803.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £42,803.71 ($53,773.51). 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

See Also

