QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 684,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 46.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 578,228 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in QuinStreet by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,310,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in QuinStreet by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1,634.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 92.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

