RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 925,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,452. RadNet has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,672.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

