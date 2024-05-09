Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 75,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,574. Radware has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.