Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $15.96

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $14.66. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 289,614 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on METC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 17.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $582.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 226.1% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

