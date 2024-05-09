Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Rambus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Rambus has a 12 month low of $46.89 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,283. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 14.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rambus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

