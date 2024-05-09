Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. 664,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,339. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

