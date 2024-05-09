Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at UBS Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

