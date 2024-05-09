Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 571,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 807,195 shares.The stock last traded at $39.76 and had previously closed at $38.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rapid7 by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

