Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider James E. Bunn Sells 11,095 Shares

Raymond James insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $125.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.97. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $131.19.

Raymond James last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

