Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.130-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.21 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

O traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,589. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.