Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. 384,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,728. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

