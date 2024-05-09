Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. 47,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,120. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

