Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

