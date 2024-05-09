Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $7.66 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 45.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $824.35 million, a PE ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.29%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

