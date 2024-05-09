Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.11. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.600-10.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.60.

NYSE:RRX traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,778. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -180.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.92%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

