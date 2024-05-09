Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.71.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $12.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $968.00. 281,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,409. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $942.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $899.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

