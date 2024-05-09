REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 259,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $783.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,370. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

