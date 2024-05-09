Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $971.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 971 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 969.02 ($12.17), with a volume of 10683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 955 ($12.00).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Renew’s payout ratio is presently 3,050.85%.
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
