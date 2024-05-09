Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $132.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.61.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

