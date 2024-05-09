Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza Sells 246,196 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,816,000 after buying an additional 138,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

