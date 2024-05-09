Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome Sells 1,990 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.78, for a total transaction of C$148,812.20.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at C$100.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.46. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$84.73 and a 12 month high of C$112.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4635514 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.784 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

