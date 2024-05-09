Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome Sells 1,990 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.78, for a total transaction of C$148,812.20.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of QSR opened at C$100.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.46. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$84.73 and a 12 month high of C$112.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4635514 EPS for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.