Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RVMD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 445,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $67,044.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,306.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

