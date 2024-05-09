Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,176. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

