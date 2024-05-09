Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $81,899.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,355. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.