Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RIGL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 291,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,387. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $171.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

