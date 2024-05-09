Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.91. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,416 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

