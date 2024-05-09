Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,890,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,367,328. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.91. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.