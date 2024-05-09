Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive
In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.