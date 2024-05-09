RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 432 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,062.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $573.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $575.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,711 shares of company stock worth $21,630,972 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

